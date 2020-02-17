Manchester Farmer Stabbed to Death by Another During Dispute with Bartender

Latest Jamaica News, Manchester (McKoy’s News): Manchester Farmer Stabbed to Death – On Saturday, February 15, 30-year-old Richard Daley, a farmer of Craighead Community was stabbed to death during a dispute which took place at a bar in Christiana, Manchester.

Reports by the Christiana Police are that at about 5:00 a.m., Daley was among a group of patrons at a bar when an argument developed between himself and the bartender. During the dispute, another man intervened using a knife to stab Daley in the upper region of his body.

Daley, who had sustained internal injuries, was rushed to the Mandeville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following the incident, the police were summoned and upon their arrival, an investigation was carried out which resulted in the accused man being arrested in connection with the killing.

