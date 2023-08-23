Manchester Farmer Dies after Hitting His Head

A Manchester farmer who allegedly fell and hit his head on a stone, while he was at a section of his farm in Maidstone district, Manchester, on Tuesday, August 22, has died.
The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Kevan Smith, also of Maidstone district.
Reports are that about 3:00pm, Smith was on the farm when he allegedly fell and hit his head, and was rendered unconscious.
He was discovered some time later, with blood coming from a section of his mouth, and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.