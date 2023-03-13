Man Who Tried to Introduce Contraband to Lock-Ups Arrested

A man is now in custody at the Greater Portmore Police Station Lock-ups after he attempted to introduce contraband into the facility earlier today.
Reports are that a team of Police carried out their regular patrol of the compound at about 2:00 a.m. when they accosted a man wearing a black shirt and pants, wearing a mask and red sneakers.
He was caught after leaping the fence to the back of the facility with a bag containing:
- Seven cellphones
- Five phone chargers
- Several boxes of cigarettes and
- A parcel containing ganja, tobacco and lighters
- Razor blades
- Electrical cords
- Headphones
This arrest comes a few days after the Police conducted major search operations at the facility.
The Police have since reviewed the facility’s security arrangements and introduced new measures. In the meantime, the man is expected to be charged later today.
The Police are again warning citizens to avoid being used by criminals to smuggle contraband into Police Lock-ups. “This is a dangerous practice that undermines our efforts at maintaining peace