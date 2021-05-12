Man Who Stabbed 15-Year-Old Girl to Death in Spanish Town, Held by Angry Residents

A St Catherine man who stabbed a 15-year-old girl, during a dispute in the community of Naseberry Grove, St Catherine, on Saturday, May 9, was held by angry residents and later handed over to the police.

The deceased has been identified as 15-year-old Denesha Cooper, a student of Naseberry Grove, also in the parish.

Reports by the Spanish Town police are that about 9:00 pm, Cooper was in the vicinity of her home, when she and the accused got involved in an argument.

The accused man brandished a knife, which he used to stab Cooper multiple times. He was attempting to run from the scene where he was accosted by angry residents, who gave him a beating, and later handed him over to the police.

Cooper was rushed to the Spanish Town Hospital where she was treated and admitted in serious condition, but she succumbed to her injuries on Monday, May 10, at approximately 12:00 noon.