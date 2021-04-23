Man Who Rape 8-Year-Old Girl, Has Been Captured, in St Catherine

The St Catherine police have captured the main suspect who is said to have raped an 8-year-old girl, in the parish in 2019.

The police say, the 24-year-old man, who was 21 at the time of the incident, was apprehended during an operation carried out on St John’s Road, in Spanish Town.

Investigators are still in search of the child’s grandfather, who is now being sought after he failed to report that the child was being sexually assaulted.

The suspect is now facing charges of rape, buggery, sexual touching, indecent assault, and grievous assault, which took place during January of 2019, into 2020.

The investigators say the accused man reportedly started to abuse the child while she was returning home from a shop in her community, and has been going on since then, until the incident came to light.

