Man who Injured Police While Escaping, Sentenced to 22 Years in prison

Ricardo Richards, the man who was apprehended in March after disarming and shooting a police officer and then fleeing from the National Chest Hospital in St Andrew, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

In April, when he appeared in the Gun Court division of the Home Circuit Court, the accused, also known as ‘Kaka,’ entered a guilty plea to robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of a firearm, and wounding with intent.

Richards was sentenced on Friday by Justice Sonya Wint-Blair of the High Court to 13 years and four months in prison for illegal possession of a handgun and robbery with aggravation, respectively.

Additionally, he was sentenced to 22 years in prison for wounding with the intent.

It was also revealed in court that the injured officer had sustained a number of injuries, including a fractured spine, which may hinder him from continuing to do his law enforcement duties in the future.

Richards disarmed and shot a Denham Town police officer on Friday, March 12, before fleeing from the National Chest Hospital, where he had been taken for medical treatment.

Approximately one week later, Richards was apprehended at a guesthouse in St Andrew.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.