Man Who Fired Shots at Police Slapped with Multiple Charges

The Police have charged 18-year-old Delano Watson of Drecketts Place in Tivoli Gardens, Kingston 14 with several charges after he fired shots at a police team in Water Lane Bus Park in downtown, Kingston on Wednesday, August 24.

Watson has been charged with:

Shooting with Intent

Illegal Possession of Firearm

Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that about 10:30 p.m., a police team was conducting mobile patrol in the area, when a group of armed men opened gunfire at them. The police returned fire, and the men retreated to a nearby open lot. When the shooting subsided, Watson was apprehended and subsequently charged.

His court date is being arranged.