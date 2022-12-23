Man Who Broke into Home of Disabled Woman and Attempted to Rape Her, Charged

Leave a Comment / By / December 23, 2022

Anthony Peters otherwise called, ‘Zeeks’, 27-year-old, unemployed of March Street, Redwood in St. Catherine has been slapped with several charges precipitating from an incident that happened in his community on Saturday, December 17.

He has been charged with:

  • Burglary
  • Indecent Assault
  • Assault Occasioning Bodily Harm

Reports from the St. Catherine North Police are that about 3:35 a.m., Peters broke into the home of a disabled woman and attempted to rape her. A relative of the woman came to visit her, surprising Peters, who assaulted both women before escaping through a window. Prompt intervention by the police lead to his capture and arrest.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, December 30.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: