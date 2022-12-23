Man Who Broke into Home of Disabled Woman and Attempted to Rape Her, Charged

Anthony Peters otherwise called, ‘Zeeks’, 27-year-old, unemployed of March Street, Redwood in St. Catherine has been slapped with several charges precipitating from an incident that happened in his community on Saturday, December 17.
He has been charged with:
- Burglary
- Indecent Assault
- Assault Occasioning Bodily Harm
Reports from the St. Catherine North Police are that about 3:35 a.m., Peters broke into the home of a disabled woman and attempted to rape her. A relative of the woman came to visit her, surprising Peters, who assaulted both women before escaping through a window. Prompt intervention by the police lead to his capture and arrest.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, December 30.