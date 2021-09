Man Wanted for the Murder of Jamaican Mother and 1-year-old Daughter

Deputies are on the hunt Doujon Duwayne Griffiths (DOB: 4/20/2000), the prime suspect in the shooting death of Massania Malcolm, 20, who was discovered in a vehicle on Lake Ellenor Drive on Thursday. Her 1-year-old daughter died as well. Please spread the word and assist in their quest for justice.