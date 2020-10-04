Man Wanted For Shooting In Parking Lot Of Financial Institution

The Westmoreland Police are renewing their appeal for members of the public to share information that can assist investigators to identify and arrest a man who was involved in a shooting incident at a financial institution in Savanna-la-Mar in the parish on Friday, July 3, 2020.

According to detectives, security camera footage shows the suspect opening gunfire in the parking lot of the financial institution about 3:30 p.m., damaging a motor car designated for the manager of the institution. No one was injured.

Anyone who may have information that can assist investigators is being asked to contact the Savanna-la-Mar Police at 876-955-2758, Crime Stop at 311, the police 119 number or the nearest police station.

 

 

