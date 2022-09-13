Man Violently Beaten with Gas Tank in Store

Just another day in Jamaica.
Plagued by violence, winning intrusive thoughts, set ups, and not being able to trust your back. Most people view specific locations/areas as places of safety. Safer than being out and about all he time, at least.
This includes your home and your place of work. What a tragedy it would be to get hurt in any of those places.
Sure, it can happen anytime. Someone can break into your home while you are there. Or, someone can target a customer in your workplace, and you are immediately exposed to unexpected danger.
But no one anticipates it or dreams of it.
A video has been circulating social media that shows two men standing in what appears to be a storage area for cooking/propane gasoline, or a place where gas is sold.
Both men appear to be key traders in the gas business, whether he is the owner of the store or the person who sells the gas. However, for now, this is just speculation.
One of the men turned around and stooped down, and started tending to one of the gas tanks. The next man then took up a 25 pound gas tank and violently propelled it at the other man, knocking him out.
When the man fell to the ground, the perpetrator continued issuing licks to the head of the victim for about six more times, ensuring that he had no life left in him.
This video was taken on a security camera and has been circulating social media for the days surrounding September 12, 2022.
For now, the motive for this hateful act is unsure. However, what stands out is that they usually say acts of violence to this measure are usually personal. It is done by someone who has strong feelings towards the victim, whether it is feelings of hatred, anger, jealousy, envy, or more. But it is not for nothing.
This was planned, and for good reason to the murderer.