Man Under Police Guard at Hospital after Being Beaten Residents for Accidentally Shooting 6-year-old Girl

A man accused of killing six-year-old T-Mora McCallum in Text Lane in Kingston was attacked by residents last night and is now being held in hospital under police guard.

According to reports, the man was repairing an illegal firearm around 3 p.m. yesterday afternoon when it discharged a round and hit McCallum, who was also in the yard at the time.

She died as a result of her injuries.

Shortly after the incident, the man reportedly fled the yard.

Later that night, he reportedly returned to the yard and was confronted by residents who beat and chop him multiple times,

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com