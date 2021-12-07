Man Under Police Guard at Hospital after Being Beaten Residents for Accidentally Shooting 6-year-old Girl

A man accused of killing six-year-old T-Mora McCallum in Text Lane in Kingston was attacked by residents last night and is now being held in hospital under police guard.

According to reports, the man was repairing an illegal firearm around 3 p.m. yesterday afternoon when it discharged a round and hit McCallum, who was also in the yard at the time.

She died as a result of her injuries.

Shortly after the incident, the man reportedly fled the yard.

Later that night, he reportedly returned to the yard and was confronted by residents who beat and chop him multiple times,