Man Trying to Flee to Jamaica Caught at Dulles Airport, Following Wife’s Murder

35-year-old Shanita Eure Lewis

A man from Virginia in the United States was apprehended after reportedly attempting to flee to Montego Bay, St. James, following the murder of his wife.

Adrian Lewis, 49, was charged on Tuesday with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the disappearance of 35-year-old Shanita Eure Lewis, according to federal investigators.

Adrian Lewis

According to investigators, he was apprehended at Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.

His wife went missing on Sunday after failing to show up for a church service. Mrs. Eure Lewis was last seen leaving their home with her husband earlier in the day.

Adrian Lewis was apprehended while attempting to board a flight to Jamaica, and the passport and credit cards belonging to his wife were discovered in his luggage.

Based on the evidence gathered, the case has since been categorized as a homicide. The police are still searching for Mrs. Eure Lewis’ body.

