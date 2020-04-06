Man to Face the Court for Chopping his Cousin

Latest Jamaica News, Manchester(McKoy’s News): Forty-nine-year-old Ian McDonald, otherwise called ‘Ricky’, a mason of Pratville district, Asia in Manchester was arrested and charged on Saturday, April 4, for the offence of Wounding with Intent committed in his community.

Reports from the Asia Police are that on Wednesday, April 1 about 3:00 p.m., McDonald went to his cousin’s house to ask him for a food item. When his relative failed to assist, McDonald allegedly used a machete to chop him on his head. The Police were summoned and the complainant was taken to hospital where he was treated and released.

McDonald was subsequently charged and is scheduled to appear before the Mandeville Parish Court on Wednesday, April 29.