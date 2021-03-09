Man Taken into Custody in Connection with Hit and Run Accident, in St Ann

The St Ann Bay police in St Ann,  is reporting that they have now arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run accident, which claimed the life of another man, on Dacosta Drive, St Ann, on Sunday, March 7.

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Basil Bartley, a bus conductor of Race Course district, in Oracabessa, St Mary.

Reports by the St Ann Bay police are that about 7:20 pm, on Sunday, Bartley was crossing a section of the roadway, when he was mowed down by the driver of a Toyota Camry motor car, who failed to stop.

A report was made to the police and the hit-and-run vehicle was intercepted along the Llandovery main road, which led to the driver being arrested.

