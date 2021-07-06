Man taken into Custody Following Double Murder in Downtown Kingston

‘BLACK APPLE’ ON MURDER CHARGE
A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of two males in Rum Lane, Central Kingston, last Friday, July 2.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), which tweeted about the suspect’s arrest on Monday, did not reveal the man’s identification.

Three other persons were shot and injured in the drive-by shooting incident, which left both 25-year-old Ian Reid and 28-year-old Oshane Watson dead.

According to reports, a group of people was sitting at a section of Rum Lane at 1:40 p.m. when a car pulled up and armed men alighted from the vehicle. The men proceeded to open fire on the group, then left the scene in the waiting car.

In the aftermath, five persons were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to hospital where Watson and Reid were pronounced dead.

