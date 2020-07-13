Man Suspected Of Police Hit-And-Run Captured

The taxi operator suspected of hitting down a policeman, after refusing to obey a signal to stop and then fleeing the scene, has been arrested by police, six months after the incident.

Police say the man was held after he was involved in another hit-and-run incident in St Elizabeth.

.The taxi operator was named as a person of interest in January and was a suspect in the hit-and-run incident of an on-duty policeman at the intersection of Trafalgar Road and Worthington Avenue in Kingston on Thursday, January 23.

A report from the Corporate Communications Unit  (CCU) the man who was operating taxi services in another parish was captured in St. Elizabeth on Saturday, July 11, following his involvement in another hit-and-run incident.

Arrangements are now being made for him to be interviewed in the presence of his attorney, after which charges will be laid.

Meanwhile, motorists are being reminded that it is an offence to disobey the lawful instructions of the police. Additionally, owners of taxis are being encouraged to do proper background checks on prospective drivers before employing them.

