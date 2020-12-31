Man stabs father to death, charged

Jamaica News: A 19-year-old man who stabbed his father to death has been charged for murder.

The deceased is 48-year-old Ragrick Queensborough, otherwise called ‘Wally’, of St. Faith’s district, Brown’s Hall, in St. Catherine.

Charged is Romeo Queensborough, of the same address.

Reports from the Brown’s Hall Police, St Catherine are that about 3:30 p.m., on Sunday, December 27, both men had a dispute during which it is alleged that Romeo used a knife to stab his father to the left side of his chest. The older Queensborough was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His son, Romeo, later turned himself in to the Police and was charged after he allegedly confessed.

His court date is being finalized.