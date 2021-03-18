Man Stabbed to Death, while at Wake Yard, in St Andrew

The St Andrew police have taken a 25-year-old man into police custody, in connection with the stabbing death of another man, with whom he had a dispute at a Wake Yard, being held in the vicinity of Ashley Road, St Andrew.

The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Okeeno Bentley, otherwise called ‘Okeen’, a construction worker also of Ashley Road.

Reports by the St Andrew South police are that about 8:30 pm, Bentley who was attending a Wake Yard in his community, got involved in a dispute with the accused man.

During the dispute, the accused reportedly used a knife to stab Bentley, who was later rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation was carried out by the police, which led to the accused man being arrested.