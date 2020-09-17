Man Stabbed to Death in Montego Bay

The Barnett Street police are reporting that they have arrested one man in connection with the stabbing death of another man, during a dispute in Montego Bay, on Tuesday afternoon, September 15.

The deceased has been identified as 39-year-old Ryan Stevenson, a market vendor of Retirement community also in St James.

Report are that shortly after 4:00pm, Stevenson and the accused whose identity is being withheld, got involved in a dispute, when he reported brandished a knife and stabbed Stevenson multiple times to his upper body.

The wounded vendor was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he died whilst undergoing treatment.

In the meanwhile, a team of officers attached to the St James Quick response Unit rushed to the location, and following an investigation, they managed to apprehend the accused man before he escaped.

