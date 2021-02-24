Man Stabbed to Death, in Hanover

The Hanover police have launched an investigation surrounding the death of a man, who was reportedly stabbed on Sunday, by his neighbor who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, in the community of Rock Spring, in Green Island, Hanover.

The deceased who succumbed to stab wounds at hospital on Monday, February 22, has been identified as 41-year-old Courtney Brown, laborer also of Rock Spring district, in Green Island, Hanover.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 8:00 pm, the accused known as Mr Cunningham was sitting on the verandah at his home in Rock Spring, while allegedly in a drunken state, cursing expletives.

It is further stated that, Brown who is the neighbor of the 52-year-old accused, went over to him and demanded that he stop the cursing, and an argument developed between the men.

Both men then got involved in a physical confrontation, when Brown used a machete to slap Cunningham, who in turn reached for a knife, which he used to stab Brown in the regions of his upper body.

Brown was later rushed to the Noel Holmes Hospital, in Lucea, by residents in the community, where he was admitted in critical condition. Brown succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

A report was made to the Lucea police, and an investigation carried out resulted in Cunningham being arrested.