Man Stabbed to Death during Domestic Dispute, in Manchester

The Mandeville police in Manchester, have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a man, who was stabbed multiple times during a domestic dispute with another man, in Knock Patrick, Manchester, on Tuesday, February 23.

The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Steve Morrison, labourer of Towers Street, also in Knock-Patrick, Manchester.

Reports by the police are that about 4:30 pm, a dispute developed between Morrison and the accused, when a knife was brought into play.

The accused reportedly used the knife to inflict stab wounds to Morrison’s upper body. The wounded man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following the incident, a report was made to the police, and following an investigation, the accused man was taken into custody.

