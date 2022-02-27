Man Stabbed to Death During Dispute in St Mary

The St Mary police have launched a manhunt for a man who stabbed another man to death in Rosend community in St Mary, on Saturday, February 26.

The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Swain Lawton, labourer also of Rosend district.

Reports by the police are that about 2:30am, Lawton was walking along the roadway towards his home when he and the accused got involved in an argument.

The accused brandished a knife and stabbed the now deceased multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Lawton was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect who is now on the run, is being sought by the police.

