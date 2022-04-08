Man Stabbed to Death at Business Place in Constant Spring

The Constant Spring police have made a breakthrough into the identity of a man who was stabbed to death during a dispute with another man, at a popular business place along Constant Spring Road, St Andrew.

He has been identified as 33-year-old Gayland Grey, a sales representative of a Kingston address.

The police reported that shortly before midday on Thursday, Grey and a warehouse supervisor got involved in a heated argument.

The argument stemmed into a physical confrontation, and the accused used a pen knife to stab Grey in the regions of his neck.

He was rushed to hospital by other workers at the location, but later died whilst being treated.

The police were summoned and following an investigation, the accused was taken into custody.