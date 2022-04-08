Man Stabbed to Death at Business Place in Constant Spring

The Constant Spring police have made a breakthrough into the identity of a man who was stabbed to death during a dispute with another man, at a popular business place along Constant Spring Road, St Andrew.

He has been identified as 33-year-old Gayland Grey, a sales representative of a Kingston address.

The police reported that shortly before midday on Thursday, Grey and a warehouse supervisor got involved in a heated argument.

The argument stemmed into a physical confrontation, and the accused used a pen knife to stab Grey in the regions of his neck.

He was rushed to hospital by other workers at the location, but later died whilst being treated.

The police were summoned and following an investigation, the accused was taken into custody.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com