Female Suspect Charged

Man Stabbed to Death at Book Store in Portland

July 18, 2023

The Portland police are probing the circumstances surrounding the stabbing death of a man, at a book store along Harbour Street in the parish, on Monday evening, July 17.

The deceased has been identified as Robert Grant, of a Harper Lane address in the parish.

Reports are that shortly after 4:00pm, Grant was inside the book store located on Morgans Plaza, when he got involved in a argument with a man known only as ‘Gaza’.

It is reported that ‘Gaza’ brandished a knife and stabbed Grant multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The wounded man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nine persons have been murdered in Portland since the start of the year.

