Man Stabbed to Death after Beating Ex-Girlfriend in Cambridge, St James

The Cambridge police are now carrying out an investigation into the death of a man who was stabbed to death by his ex-girlfriend, who he was beating in Cambridge community on Wednesday morning, January 22.

So far the identity of the deceased has been given only as “Owen”.

Reports by the police are that about 9:20 a.m., the now-deceased saw his ex-girlfriend along a section of Tank Road in Cambridge, and accused her of leaving him for another man.

He reportedly held until the woman and started beating her, while accusing her of giving him bun.

While he was lashing out blows to the female’s body, she reached for a knife which she used to stab him in the regions of his abdomen.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded man was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

 

Antonio Mckoy – News Reporter

