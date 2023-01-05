Man Slapped with Larceny Charges Following Theft of Police Service Vehicle

Leave a Comment / By / January 5, 2023

Man Slapped with Larceny Charges: Forty-year-old Magiol Francis otherwise called ‘Wingie’, a mechanic of Arnette Gardens in Kingston was charged with Larceny of Motor Vehicle and Receiving Stolen Property following an incident which occurred in Greater Portmore in St. Catherine on Friday, December 23.

Reports are that about 3:50 a.m., a Toyota Probox motor car was stolen from the home of a member of the Constabulary and was later recovered at Francis’ address in Kingston. He was arrested about 9:50 a.m., on the same day and gave a caution statement to the police as to how he came into possession of the car.

Francis was formally charged on Tuesday, January 3 and is scheduled to appear before the St. Catherine Parish Court on Friday, January 13.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: