Man Slapped with Larceny Charges Following Theft of Police Service Vehicle

Man Slapped with Larceny Charges: Forty-year-old Magiol Francis otherwise called ‘Wingie’, a mechanic of Arnette Gardens in Kingston was charged with Larceny of Motor Vehicle and Receiving Stolen Property following an incident which occurred in Greater Portmore in St. Catherine on Friday, December 23.
Reports are that about 3:50 a.m., a Toyota Probox motor car was stolen from the home of a member of the Constabulary and was later recovered at Francis’ address in Kingston. He was arrested about 9:50 a.m., on the same day and gave a caution statement to the police as to how he came into possession of the car.
Francis was formally charged on Tuesday, January 3 and is scheduled to appear before the St. Catherine Parish Court on Friday, January 13.