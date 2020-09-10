Man slain by police after men in car shoot at cops during chase

An unidentified man was shot and killed during a confrontation with the police in Payne
Land, Kingston 14 on Tuesday, September 8.
Reports are that a team from the Specialized Operations Branch was conducting an operation
in the area. The operation was planned against the background of ongoing gang violence in
the area, which has resulted in several shootings in recent weeks.
While conducting the operation, a silver Nissan AD Wagon was seen speeding through the
area shortly after which, several explosions were heard. Police said the gunmen also fired at
them.
The police pursued the vehicle through the community and onto Waltham Park Road,
Kingston 11. The vehicle with the gunmen , collided with two other vehicles in the vicinity
of the intersection with Gretna Green Avenue.
The men alighted from the vehicle and once again fired at the police. The police returned the
fire and it was later discovered that one man was shot, however the other men escaped.
A Taurus pistol with six rounds of ammunition was seized at the scene.. The injured man was
taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No member of the police team was
injured.
Investigations and operations continue to locate the other men involved.