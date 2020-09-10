Man slain by police after men in car shoot at cops during chase

An unidentified man was shot and killed during a confrontation with the police in Payne

Land, Kingston 14 on Tuesday, September 8.

Reports are that a team from the Specialized Operations Branch was conducting an operation

in the area. The operation was planned against the background of ongoing gang violence in

the area, which has resulted in several shootings in recent weeks.

While conducting the operation, a silver Nissan AD Wagon was seen speeding through the

area shortly after which, several explosions were heard. Police said the gunmen also fired at

them.

The police pursued the vehicle through the community and onto Waltham Park Road,

Kingston 11. The vehicle with the gunmen , collided with two other vehicles in the vicinity

of the intersection with Gretna Green Avenue.

The men alighted from the vehicle and once again fired at the police. The police returned the

fire and it was later discovered that one man was shot, however the other men escaped.

A Taurus pistol with six rounds of ammunition was seized at the scene.. The injured man was

taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No member of the police team was

injured.

Investigations and operations continue to locate the other men involved.