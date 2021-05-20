Man Shot to Death While Disposing Garbage, at Crawford Street, Mount Salem

Police investigators are presently at a scene in Mount Salem, St James, where a man was reported to have been shot and killed by armed men, on Thursday morning, May 20.

The police have not yet released the identity of the deceased, but it is alleged that he was murdered while disposing garbage outside his home.

Reports are that about 7:00 am, the now-deceased who resided at Crawford Street in Mount Salem, was allegedly disposing garbage outside his home, when he was pounced upon by armed men.

The gunmen opened fire hitting him multiple times, before escaping in the area on foot.

The police were summoned, and are currently processing the scene.