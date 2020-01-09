Man Shot to Death While at Bar, in Kingston 11

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Detectives attached to the Half Way Tree police division are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of 27-year-old Jaavar Lee, a labourer of Terrace Avenue, Kingston 11, last evening.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 7:00 p.m., Lee and another man were among a group of persons at a bar when he was ambushed by armed men, who opened fire hitting him multiple times.

The gunmen fled the scene, while residents summoned the police and upon their arrival, Lee was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Decomposed Body of Missing Man Found in Swamp, in St Thomas
Man Shot to Death While at Bar, in Kingston 11
Man Executed on Chair in May Pen, Clarendon
Man Shot Dead at Gregory Park in Drive By Shooting, others rushed to hospital  
Unknown Gringo drops ‘Coil pon Coil’ single
PM Calls On Support Of Church As Gov’t Works To Curtail Crime And Violence
Prime Minister Holness Urges Agency Heads To Pursue Growth-Inducing Projects
Disaster Plans Being Prepared For Flood-Prone Areas In Savanna-La-Mar.
35 Houses To Be Built For Needy Families By March 31
