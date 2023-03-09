Man Shot to Death on His Verandah in Norwood, St James

The St James police are carrying out investigation into the death of a man, who was shot and killed while sitting on his veranda in Norwood, St James on Wednesday.
He has been identified as 22-year-old Derrick Ellis, unemployed of Shanty Town in Norwood community.
Reports are that about 7:15pm, on Wednesday, Ellis was sitting on his veranda in Shanty Town, Norwood, when he was ambushed and shot by unknown assailants.
The wounded man managed to raise an alarm, and the police were alerted.
On arrival at the scene, Ellis was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.