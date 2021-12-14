Man Shot to Death in Salt Spring, St James

Thirty-seven-year-old Ricardo Warner of Salt Spring in St. James was shot dead by unknown assailant/s in his community on Monday, December 13.

Reports from the Montego Hills Police are that about 12:20 a.m., citizens reported hearing explosions and alerted them. On their arrival, a search of the area was conducted and about 7:00 a.m., Warner’s body was seen with gunshot wounds. The crime scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue pending a post mortem.

Investigation continues.