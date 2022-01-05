Man Shot to Death at Bar in Manchester

The Manchester police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Prospect district.  on Monday night, January 3.

The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old construction worker Romel Hamm.

Hamm was visiting the island from Cayman was due to return  on Sunday. His murder is the first to be recorded in the parish since the start of the year.

According to reports, Hamm was among patrons at a community bar about 8:20 p.m., when they were ambushed by gunmen who attempted to rob the establishment.

During the incident, Hamm was shot and killed. The other patrons escaped unharmed.

Hamm is from Prospect, but he has been living and working in the Cayman Islands.

 

