Man Shot to Death, Another Shot and Injured, at May Pen Market

Latest Jamaica News, Clarendon (McKoy’s News): The May Pen police are carrying out investigations concerning the shooting on Saturday, February 15, that resulted in the wounding of one man and death of another at the May Pen Market in Clarendon.

The deceased has been identified as Michael Miller otherwise called “Ratler”. He was a resident of Juno Crescent, May Pen.

Reports by the police are that about 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, the victims were in the market when they were ambushed and shot multiple times by armed men.

When the police arrived on the scene, both men were found suffering from gunshot wounds before being rushed to a hospital, where one victim was pronounced dead and the other victim remains admitted in serious condition.

