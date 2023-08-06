Man Shot in the Head in Hopewell, Hanover

The Lucea police in Hanover are currently processing a scene at Mcquarrie Drive, in Hopewell, where a young man was shot in his head by another man in the community, on Sunday afternoon, August 6.
The investigators have still not confirmed if the victim who is known as ‘Rasta’ or ‘Bell Bell’ has succumb to gunshot injuries at hospital.
Reports are that about 3:00pm, the youth known as ‘Bell Bell’ and another man got involved in an argument along a section of Mcquarrie main road, when he was shot in his head.
He was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital in critical condition, while the police were summoned and are presently processing the scene.