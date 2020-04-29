Man Shot Fatally by Police

A man who challenged the police to a shoot out has lost his life during the gun battle.

Dead is  Tayvar ‘Hot Skull’ Fothergill, 31 of Old Harbour Glades.

According to reports, officers who were acting on intelligence went to Fothergill’s home about 8:30 pm where they were allegedly fired upon. The police returned fire hitting Fothergill in the process.

Scene of Crime detectives have recovered a .38 Taurus revolver with four rounds and two spent casing from the scene.

No officer was injured during the shoot out.

The Independent Commission of Investigation (INDECOM) and the police’s Bureau of Special Investigation (BSI) have been notified and are conducting separate investigations.

