Man Shot During Gun Attack in Green Pond

Police personnel is now at a scene in Green Heights, Green Pond, St James, where a man was shot, and allegedly killed, on Wednesday afternoon, January 19.

The identity of the victim has not yet been confirmed, but reports have surfaced that he was shot in the vicinity of a football field in the area.

Unconfirmed reports are that about 4:00 pm, the victim and a group of other men were in the vicinity of the playing field, when he was ambushed and shot by.