Man Shot Dead While Visiting Girlfriend in Negril

A man was shot and killed by unknown assailants on Tuesday night, while visiting his girlfriend at her home in Little Haiti, Negril in Westmoreland.
Dead is Gerald Browner, 43, of Red Ground, Negril in the parish.
According to police reports, Browner was at his girlfriend’s home when she went outside to speak with her mother, who lives at the back of the apartment.
Minutes later, Browner’s girlfriend said she heard loud explosions that sounded like gunshots coming from the room he was in.
According to the report, when the shooting subsided, she walked inside to make checks and discovered Browner laying on his back in the room with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his head and upper body.
The police were alerted and Browner was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigations are ongoing.