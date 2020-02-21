Man Shot Dead, Two-Year-Old Son Shot and Injured

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): The St Catherine police are carrying out investigations surrounding the death of a man who was shot and killed, and his two-year-old son shot and injured, by gunmen who invaded their home in Old Harbour, on Thursday, February 20.

The deceased has been identified as 43-year-old Glenmore Ellington, labourer of Claremont Gardens, also in Old Harbour.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 12:30 a.m., Ellington and the small child were at home when armed men forced their way inside the dwelling, and opened fire hitting them both.

Ellington and the child received multiple gunshot wounds and were later rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead and the small boy admitted in serious condition.