Man Shot Dead, Two Others Injured in St James

The police in St James have launched an investigation into the shooting death of one man, and the wounding of two others in Pitfour, Granville on Friday, May 6.

The deceased has been identified as Dominique “Foota” Haye, 29, of Captureland in Pitfour.

According to reports, Haye was standing along the roadway at 8:15 pm, when armed men opened fire hitting him multiple times.

After the shooting ended, residents went to assist Haye, however, the gunmen who were still in the area began shooting at them. Two men were shot.

The three victims were taken to hospital where Haye was pronounced dead and the other two men admitted in critical condition.

 

