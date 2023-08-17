Man Shot Dead, Two Others injured in St Ann

Leave a Comment / By / August 17, 2023

A man was fatally shot and two other people, including a 7-year-old wounded, in St Ann’s Bay, St Ann on Wednesday evening.

Dead is 23-year-old Akeem Webb.

According to the police, about 8:59 p.m., Webb was playing dominoes at a shop when he was ambushed by gunmen who opened fire hitting him.

When the police arrived, they discovered Webb, another man, and the 7-year-old all suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to hospital, where Webb was pronounced and the others were admitted.

Investigations continue.

 

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: