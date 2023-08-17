Man Shot Dead, Two Others injured in St Ann

A man was fatally shot and two other people, including a 7-year-old wounded, in St Ann’s Bay, St Ann on Wednesday evening.
Dead is 23-year-old Akeem Webb.
According to the police, about 8:59 p.m., Webb was playing dominoes at a shop when he was ambushed by gunmen who opened fire hitting him.
When the police arrived, they discovered Webb, another man, and the 7-year-old all suffering from gunshot wounds.
They were rushed to hospital, where Webb was pronounced and the others were admitted.
Investigations continue.