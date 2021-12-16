Man Shot Dead, Three Others Injured During Gun Attack on Clarendon Family

Four persons were shot during an attack on a family in Havannah Heights, Clarendon, on Tuesday night.

The victims include a three-year-old boy who was shot in the head and is now hospitalized in critical condition.

The boy’s father 43-year-old Mark Ricketts, otherwise called ‘Chappa’, was killed in the attack, while his nine-year-old sister and mother are also hospitalized.

According to authorities, Ricketts was entering his home at 7:25 p.m., when he was ambushed by a gunman who opened fire, hitting all four people.

The police were summoned, and the victims were transported to the hospital, where Ricketts was pronounced dead and the others were admitted.

The police have not yet established a motive for the attack.

Investigations continue.

 

