Man Shot Dead in Water Works, Westmoreland

A Westmoreland man was shot and killed by gunmen, while riding his motorcycle on the Water Works main road in Whithorn, Westmoreland on Tuesday evening.
The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Jovel ‘Gaga’ Addiman, a farmer of Water Works district in the parish.
According to reports, Addiman was at home with family members around 6:00 p.m. when a friend arrived on a motorcycle. He then borrowed the motorcycle and rode it to a nearby bar on the Water Works main road.
According to police, Addiman left the bar and was on his way home when another motorcycle with two men drove up behind him and opened fire, hitting him. As a result he lost control of the bike and fell.
The pillion, according to the police, then got off the second motorcycle and began firing, hitting Addiman in the head and face multiple times, before leaving on their motorcycle in the direction of Whithorn.
When the police arrived, they discovered Addiman lying motionless. He was then taken to the Savanna-la-mar Public General Hospital, where medical staff declared him dead.