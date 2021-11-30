Man Shot Dead in Gregory Park, St Catherine

A man was shot and killed on Sunday in the Gregory Park, Portmore, St. Catherine, as gang violence continues to wrack the community.

The deceased has been identified as Anton Bryan, 37, of Darling Street, Kingston.

According to reports from the Caymanas police, Bryan was standing on the side of the road among residents when a man approached him and opened fire, hitting him several times before fleeing.

The police were alerted, and he was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to Gregory Park residents, the criminals are from the Clarks Road, Gulf, Mexico, and Christian Pen area.

Senior Superintendent of Police Christopher Phillips, the head of the St Catherine South Police Division, agreed that there is a severe gang problem in the communities.

“The Gregory Park space, which is difficult to police because of the infrastructure, is posing a challenge for the police,” he explain.

