Man Shot Dead in Glendevon, St James

Leave a Comment / By / October 19, 2022

A man was shot and killed on Coke Road in Glendevon, St James, on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Rhoan James, otherwise called ‘Ranny’ of Glendevon in the parish.

According to the Montego Hills police, James was on his way to work at 7:45 a.m. when he was ambushed by two alleged gunmen.

According to reports, the men chased James into a yard, where they shot him multiple times before fleeing on foot.

The police were alerted and James was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

