Man Shot Dead at Party in Westmoreland

A man was shot and killed at a party in Llandilo, Savanna-La-Mar, Westmoreland on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Akeem Dulcio, also known as “Buju.”

According to reports, about 9:45 p.m., Dulcio was among a group of patrons at a party when two men alighted from a white Toyota Axio and opened fire.

After the shooting subsided, Dulcio was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations continue.