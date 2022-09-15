Man Shot Dead at Mother’s Grave Digging in Green Island, Hanover

September 15, 2022

A man was shot and killed while at his mother’s grave digging in Green Island, Hanover, last night (September 14).

The deceased has been identified as  Everton James, otherwise called ‘Shortman’ or ‘Go’, of Green Island in the parish.

James, who resides in England, traveled to Jamaica last month to finalize burial plans for his mother, Hortense James, who passed away on August 10, following a lengthy illness. She is to be buried on Saturday.

According to reports, at about 9; 00 pm., James was among community members carrying out grave digging activities, when he was pounced upon by an armed man who opened fire hitting him.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the victim was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

 

