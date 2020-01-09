Man Shot Dead at Gregory Park in Drive By Shooting, others rushed to hospital  

Jamaica News: A man shot and killed while the other nursing gunshot wounds in Gregory Park, Portmore in St Catherine on Monday, January 8.

 

The dead man has been identified as Richard Williams of Gregory Park, Portmore in St. Catherine.

 

According to reports are that about 8.30 pm, Williams and another man were in the community when two vehicles were reportedly driven up.

 

Men alighted from the vehicles where they brandished their guns and shot both men before escaping in the motor cars. The injured men were rushed to a hospital, where Williams succumbed to his injuries and the other man was admitted in serious but stable condition.

 

No motive has been established for the shooting.

 

The Portmore Police are investigating.

 

