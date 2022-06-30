Man Shot Dead at Birthday Party in Rose Heights, Montego Bay

A man was shot dead during a drive-by shooting in Rose Heights, St James on Wednesday night.

He has been identified as Gevanny Brown, 22, of an Amity, Cambridge address in the parish.

Police say that the shooting occurred while Brown was at a birthday party in a part of Rose Heights called Village Top.

According to reports, Brown was standing with a group of people at 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, when the occupants of a black Toyota Corolla motorcar opened fire, hitting him multiple times.

The police were alerted, and upon their arrival, Brown was seen laying in a pool of blood on the roadway.

Brown was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital and pronounced dead.

It is alleged that the now-deceased was a member of the ‘Prekeh’ gang, which is supposed to be based in Cambridge, and that his death might be gang-related.