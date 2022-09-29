Man Shot Dead at Bar in Negril, Female Injured

One man is now dead, and a female injured, following a shooting at a bar in Negril Westmoreland on Tuesday night.

Dead is 29-year-old Edward Mosley of a Red Ground, Negril address in the parish.

According to reports, at approximately 10:30 p.m.,  Mosley and the woman were at the bar, which is part of a guest house,  when a man dressed in black ordered a drink and then left. Shortly after, the man came back with a gun, opened fire, and hit Mosley in the head before fleeing. The woman was shot in the foot.

Both victims were both taken to the hospital, where Mosley was confirmed dead on arrival. The woman was treated and admitted in stable condition.

Investigations continue.

